What Tinubu Disccused With AfDB President, Adesina In France

The discussion between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, in France have been made public.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian President met with the former Minister of Agriculture on the sidelines of the Paris Global Financial Impact Summit on Friday.

In a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, President Tinubu told Adesina that he welcomes with great joy the investment of $520 million in specialized agro-processing zones by the bank in Nigeria.

The President praised the former Nigerian minister for further opening up the economy for investments that provide job opportunities and reduction in poverty with the project.

Tinubu said the agro-industrial project strengthens an area of the country’s competitive advantage as he listed other areas of priority that require Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The President commended Adesina for his vision of setting up a Youth Entrepreneurship Bank in Nigeria that will provide credit, skills, and other support for young Nigerians.

He also urged the Bank to inject funds into projects that target women and youth empowerment while appreciating

President Tinubu assured Adesina that the Federal Government would provide all the necessary assistance to ensure the sustenance of the projects, adding that electricity remained a priority area that needed urgent attention.

In his remarks, Adesina said the bold initiatives taken by President Bola Tinubu have repositioned the Nigerian economy in three weeks.

Akinwumi said the bold initiatives which include the removal of fuel subsidy and harmonisation of exchange rates have alerted investors from different parts of the world.

Adesina said the bank would support the economic policies of the new administration in Nigeria, which had placed the people first in development targets.

He said: “I commend the President’s foresight, boldness, and determination for macroeconomic policy direction by removing the fuel subsidy.

“No bird can fly with its wings tied behind. All those steps are signals investors like.’’