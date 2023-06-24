Omokri Clarifies Statement On Tinubu Attending American University

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has clarified his statement regarding President Bola Tinubu attending and graduating from Chicago State University.

Naija News earlier reported that Omokri, a staunch ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, had insisted that President Tinubu attended and graduated from the University with honours.

The former presidential aide also showed a letter signed by the institution to confirm that Tinubu attended and graduated from the University.

However, supporters of Atiku and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused Omokri of standing against the party’s case at the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC).

In a post via his Twitter handle on Saturday afternoon, Omokri said his earlier tweet was not against the PDP’s argument or case against Tinubu as regards his certificate.

The socio-political commentator remarked that he was responding to the notion expressed by someone individuals who claimed the President did not attend Chicago State University.

Omokri asserted that he is fully, unequivocally, and wholeheartedly aligned with the PDP and Atiku in their battle to challenge Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election.

He said: “My tweet was read and deliberately misinterpreted as though I was against the PDP’s argument or case against Tinubu as regards his certificate. Far from it. I was responding to the notion expressed by someone unconnected to PDP who claimed Timubu did not attend Chicago state university, and I think I made clear my findings in that regard.

“As for PDP’s case, I am satisfied with their line of argument because it never centred on attendance but purely on possible falsification of documents, non-disclosure and/or identity theft.

“To clarify, my tweet on Bola Tinubu attending Chicago State University does not clash with the statement of my party. My party is not positing that Mr Tinubu did not go to Chicago State University. What they are asserting is unambiguous. There are contradictions in his records and biography, which raise a red flag.

“I went to Chicago State University and met with their officials, and requested and was given a document that speaks for itself and does not speak against my party.

To avoid doubt, I am fully, unequivocally, wholeheartedly, and philosophically aligned with my party and her Presidential candidate, Waziri Atiku Abubakar.”