Nollywood Actress Opens Up On Why She Dates Older Men

Budding Nollywood actress, Uju Mandy, has opened up on reasons she dates men that are way older than her.

Naija News reports that the movie star during an interview with PUNCH said she does not date her age mates or younger ones.

She said, “I love matured men. They are my spec (preference). I cannot date someone who is of the same age with me. The man has to be way older than me”

Recounting the most embarrassing message she had ever received from a fan, the thespian said she was shocked when a man sent her videos of himself masturbating.

“The most embarrassing message I have ever got was when a man sent me videos of himself masturbating to my pictures. I was shocked”

The busty role interpreter also insisted that she could not fight over any man because it is beneath her.

She said, “I cannot fight over a man. It is beneath me. I cannot see myself doing such a thing.”

Mandy added that she was no longer acting in films as much as she used to, because she was not focusing on her baking business.

Victony Speaks On Fatal Accident

In other news, sensational Nigerian singer, Anthony Victor popularly known as Victony has revealed that he had his last surgery in January this year.

Naija News recalls that the singer, in 2021 was involved in a fatal accident that left one dead and three injured. The accident put him in a wheelchair for about a year.

Speaking on the dire incident in a recent interview with Tacha on Cool FM in Lagos, the singer who is now back on his feet, said he is perfectly okay after his last surgery.