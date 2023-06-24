It Does Not Matter If You Voted For Me Or Not, I’m Your President – Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has called for unity and stability in the country months after the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

He reminded Nigerians that he remains the leader of the nation, regardless of the party they voted for during the February 25 presidential election.

In a statement on Saturday issued by his spokesman, Dele Alake, the President stated these during an interactive session with members of the Nigerian community living in France on France.

According to him, “We must promote unity and stability for all. Whether you voted for me during the elections, or not, I am your President. I will work on your behalf to ensure a turning point of prosperity.”

Speaking further, Tinubu stated that he let out the giant elephant of fuel subsidy without bringing down the house.

He explained that despite other challenges like transport, electricity, and infrastructure he was able to deliver the news of subsidy removal without causing any major damage.

“We have transport challenges, electricity challenges, infrastructural challenges, and others. I let out the giant elephant of fuel subsidy without bringing down the house,” he said.