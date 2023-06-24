Ex-COAS, Yahaya Pulls Out Of Nigerian Army [Video]

The immediate past Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has pulled out of the service of the Nigerian Army.

Yahaya pulled out of the service in a short ceremony held at Mogadishu Cantonment popularly known as Abacha Barracks, Abuja on Saturday.

The former Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has been pulled out of the service of the Nigerian Army in a short ceremony at Mogadishu Cantonment popularly known as Abacha barracks, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/CiNrAeIPjV — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) June 24, 2023

On Friday, Yahaya handed over to the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, at a handing over ceremony in Abuja.

In his speech, Yahaya said he was leaving the Nigerian Army better than he met it, adding that the army made remarkable successes in the fight against insecurity.

He said that the adversaries are currently in disarray across all theatres of operations, and charged officers and men to maintain the tempo.

He said: “You must always conduct yourselves professionally in accordance with the ethics, customs and traditions.

“You must continue to make deliberate efforts to improve your performance for heightened security, especially at this time of a new administration in our growing democracy.

“I charge you all to re-double your efforts in supporting the incoming Chief of Army Staff to achieve even greater heights.”

Naija News reports that Lagabaja took the baton from Lt.-Gen. Yahaya who had been in command of the Nigerian Army since May 2021.