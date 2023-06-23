Victor Osimhen ‘Mobbed’ In Lagos Primary School (Video)

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen was mobbed by some fans who couldn’t hold their excitement at seeing their beloved football star during his visit to his primary school in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos.

Osimhen, who lived in Olusosun, a small neighborhood near Oregun attended Olusosun Primary School in the Ikeja area of the state.

In the video shared by the professional footballer on his Instagram on Thursday, fans were seen struggling to touch him, while security tried to wade them off.

The striker went to his former classroom, saw his old teacher, and took pictures with the present students of the school.

He wrote, “Oregun, thank you for the warm welcome. I sincerely appreciate all the love and support.”

Osimhen won the Serie A with Napoli last season more than three decades after the club last lifted the trophy.

The skipper scored two goals during Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier game against Sierra Leone in Monrovia. The Super Eagles won the match 3-2.

Osimhen has been training in Lagos with friends. The former Lille striker is reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea.