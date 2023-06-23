They Are Planning To Discredit The Truth – Rufai Oseni Reacts As FG Debunks Salary Increment

Popular Nigerian TV host, Rufai Oseni has reacted to reports from the Presidency debunking the alleged increment in the salaries of public office holders.

Recall that there have been reports that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) had proposed a 114 percent increase in the salary of the President, Vice President, elected federal and state political office holders, as well as judicial officers.

However, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake, had on Thursday announced that no proposal for salary increment had been brought before President Bola Tinubu.

“We state, without any equivocation, that President Bola Tinubu has not approved any salary increase, and no such proposal has been brought before him for consideration.

“While we recognize that it is within the constitutional remit of the RMAFC to propose and fix salaries and allowances of political office holders and judicial officers, such cannot come to effect until it has equally been considered and approved by the President,” Alake said.

Reacting to the development via a post shared on Twitter, Oseni argued that contrary to the Federal Government’s claims there exists a proposal.

He insisted that Tinubu’s administration was trying to discredit the truth.

He wrote, “It is a fact that there is a proposal for revenue increase even a rep from RMFAC confirmed and defended it on TV yesterday.

“Then I affirm “they want to increase salaries” they cry fake news.

“The plan is to discredit the truth, but they have failed already. The truth stands!”