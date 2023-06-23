Skit Maker Cute Abiola Welcomes First Child With Wife

Popular online comedian and comic actor, Abdulgafar Ahmad, better known as Cute Abiola, has welcome his first child with his wife.

The skit maker announced the good news on his Instagram handle on Friday, 23rd, June 2023, whilst appreciating his wife for the gift of their son.

Sharing the photos of his newborn, the skit maker said that a man is never more of a man than when he is the father of a newborn.

He wrote: “Never is a man more of a man than when he is the father of a newborn.

“I have a son now and he is Alhaji. Thank you, my love.”

The skit maker had earlier in the year stormed Mecca, Saudi Arabia with his wife.

He shared photos from his visit to the Holy City as he prayed for two of his past prayers to get granted.

According to him, he made 7 wishes the last time he came to Mecca/Medina, but only 5 got granted.

He wrote:“Made 7 wishes The Last Time I came to Mecca/Medina, Allah granted 5 already, the remaining two. With more prayers and consistency, Allah will grant 9. Masha Allah. Now let me list the 7 wishes I made for you.”