Presidential Tribunal: Atiku Receives Briefing After Closing Case Against Tinubu (Photos)

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has received briefing from his legal team on the status of his case at the presidential election petition tribunal.

Atiku, a former Vice President of Nigeria got a briefing from his legal team led by Chris Uche (SAN) on Friday.

The PDP flagbearer shared the information on his social media pages.

He wrote: “This afternoon, I received in audience my lead counsel in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, who came to brief me on the status of our litigation of the February 25 presidential election. -AA”

Atiku Closes Case Against Tinubu

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, closed his case before the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Atiku and the PDP are challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), told the court that the decision of his client to close his case was in view of the fact that he had exhausted the days that were allocated to present his case against Tinubu.

Uche, who called a total of 27 witnesses and tendered several documentary exhibits in evidence before the court, said: “My lords, at this point in time, may we humbly inform your lordships that this will be our last witness.

“Having exhausted the days allocated to us, pursuant to the pre-hearing report and Paragraph 46(5) of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act, 2022, we most humbly apply the formally close the case for the petitioners.”