Police React As Skitmaker Makes Shocking Revelation About Minor’s Parent Involvement In S3xualized Prank

The Oyo state police command has called for questioning of the minor’s parent used in a sexualized prank by Nigerian skitmaker, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy.

Naija News reports that the police in a statement on Friday disclosed that preliminary Investigations show that the video which was a clear violation of Sections 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023, depicts explicit sexual exploitation of the minor who was compelled to give disturbing descriptive details of a male genital.

The police further disclosed that the skitmaker during interrogation mentioned that the minor’s parents were involved in the skit production.

According to the statement, Trinity Guy particularly emphasized that the consent of both parents was sought before uploading the skit on the internet.

The statement reads: “Creative content creator and skit maker, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa ‘aka’ Trinity reported at the premises of the Oyo State Police Command today Friday 23/06/2023 at about 1000hrs in the company of his legal counsel to honour an invitation extended to him by the Command.

“Recall that a formal invitation was extended to Trinity age ’31yrs’ by the Oyo State Police Command yesterday, Thursday 22/06/2023 in connection with an obscene viral video where a female minor was sexualized in a reprehensible dialogue devoid of ethical and moral values.

“Preliminary Investigations revealed that the obscene video which was a clear violation of Sec. 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023 depicts explicit sexual exploitation of the minor who was compelled to give disturbing descriptive details of a Male genital

“In addition the Skit Maker during the course of the interview provided shocking revelations about the involvement of the minor’s parents before, during and after the production.

“Consequent on the above, Isiaka Ahmed ‘m’ 40yrs’ and his Wife Rofiat ’29yrs’, both biological parents of the minor are presently being quizzed by the Gender/Juvenile Related Offences Desk of the SCID alongside Trinity.”