NiDCOM Can’t Do It All – Agency Speaks On Handling Emergency Alone In Diaspora 

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has cried out that it can’t handle the emergency response of Nigerians in the Diaspora alone as the only Federal Government agency.

Naija News reports that the Head of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the agency along with other federal government bodies handle the country’s needs in the diaspora.

He said it was this why the government set up an inter-agency or inter-ministerial committee to respond to such emergency situations.

He told newsmen on Friday that the “Government, in its wisdom, has set up an inter-agency or inter-ministerial body which involves the following: Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons; Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), and Ministry of Internal Affairs, with reference to Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

“They make up a standing committee on immediate response to issues concerning Nigerians outside the country.

“A particular agency cannot handle such issues alone because these issues that affect Nigerians outside the country are usually multifaceted.”

Speaking further, the NiDCOM spokesperson explained that in some cases, the NIS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be required to link to the concerned embassy to give emergency travel certificates if it concerns consular.

He stated that “Or in situations where Nigerians need to be evacuated immediately and NEMA links up with the Air Force, NiDCOM reaches out to the Nigerian leadership in the Diaspora to find out what they are doing to assist citizens’ return home.

“One agency cannot handle quick responses because all the needs for such responses are not domiciled in it.

“It is the government’s wisdom in having a multi-agency approach to quick response.”