Manchester United Set To Make Last Bid For Mason Mount

Manchester United will withdraw from their pursuit of Mason Mount if Chelsea refuse to accept their third bid which is reportedly worth £55 million.

Chelsea want nothing less than £70 million for Mason Mount but Manchester United feels the 24-year-old England international should not be worth that much since his contract with The Blues will expire on June 30, 2024, and the player is not willing to accept Chelsea’s new offer.

Erik ten Hag who is said to be very interested in having Mount at Old Trafford next season convinced the Red Devils to make an initial bid worth £40 million for the Englishman but the bid was rejected.

United then made a second attempt to secure the signature of the England international by making a £50 million bid, but the Stamford Bridge-based club turned it down.

Aside from the ongoing back and forth between the two Premier League rivals, the player in question is said to be happy to switch from London to Manchester this summer. Hence, agreeing personal terms with the Red Devils is not expected to be a problem.

Mount has made 195 appearances and scored 33 goals for Chelsea since his debut in 2019.

His injury-related absence from the later part of the 2022-2023 Premier League season contributed to Chelsea’s 12th-place finish, which was their lowest position in more than 25 years.

Mason Mount helped Chelsea to beat Manchester City in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. He also won the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup with the Blues.