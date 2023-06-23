Lady Stirs Reaction As She Asks Sugar Daddy To Leave Wife During Jerry Eze’s Live Prayer

A woman recognized as Felicity Bold on her Facebook account has stirred conversation across the internet due to her unexpected prayer request during Pastor Jerry Eze’s routine online morning devotional session.

Participating in the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), Felicity made a bold appeal.

She prayed for her sugar daddy to leave his wife and devote his full attention to her.

Bold stated, “I’m here to pray so my sugar daddy leaves his wife and follow me full time. Ameennnnnnn.”

A snapshot capturing the moment when Felicity made this comment was taken and quickly went viral.

The unusual prayer point has caused a stir among netizens, igniting a myriad of reactions to such a direct appeal made to God by the woman.

See the screenshot below and reactions:

Elizabeth Ebere wrote, “I’m sure say na cruise. She want to popular. Up coming skit maker.”

Paloma White, “I think before or in between prayers pastor jerry should explain sin to his audience not just power and miracles like they r in the house of a native doctor.Cause the way these people are making look ehh, I comment my reserve.”

Cynthia Uchendu wrote, “I believe when she typed this she was thinking it was going to the church message not live broadcast comment session.”

Michelle Meme wrote, “That why u never still marry fool home destroyer.”

Ezue Oluchi wrote, “Chinenye Edith and Chinenye Edith come and see prayer point o”

Oloriwealth Ajoke wrote, “Well, her prayers will be answered and she’ll suffer her entire life, she’ll know no peace till she dies, iseeeee.”

Emeka Chinwe Trendy wrote, “That’s why she still Dey her father’s house”

Deborah Akpan wrote, “Y’all should stop the bad words and bad wishes, Pray for her to change for good, no body should sha drag me oo”

Ukwesa Ritabell Ure wrote, “Make she no find how God go bless her with husband she wan scatter another woman home, may God have mercy on her”