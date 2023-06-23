IGP Egbetokun Meets Police Commanders, Appoints Aides

In a bid to tackle criminal activities and regain public trust, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has unveiled new policing strategies for the Nigeria Police Force.

Egbetokun shared these strategic changes at a conference held at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall in Abuja, where he met with key police managers from around the country.

The new policing vision focuses on upholding the sanctity of the Nigeria Police Force’s legal framework and the establishment of a Quick Intervention Squad, specializing in crisis de-escalation and violent crime reduction.

Leveraging technology and intelligence networks, the strategy seeks to strengthen the force’s capacity for gathering human and technical intelligence.

In addition, the Inspector General emphasized improving police training, with a special focus on attitude and behaviour change, and enhancing officers’ welfare.

A new Recognition and Reward system will motivate dedicated personnel, and community policing will be invigorated through a more vibrant engagement with the Police Community Relations Committee and the establishment of a Citizens Engagement Focus Group.

Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu, an experienced officer with a broad educational background and a member of numerous professional bodies, has been appointed as the Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General.

Other appointments include CSP Ganiyu Adebowale as Personal Assistant, SP Adewale Ajibuwa as Chief Protocol Officer, DSP Sheriff Lawal as Aide-de-Camp, and DSP Olawole Ogunwusi as Chief Security Officer.

Egbetokun reassures citizens that under his command, the Nigeria Police Force will symbolize excellence, integrity, and compassion, and he called for public collaboration to ensure a secure and just society.