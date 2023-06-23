FG Makes Crucial Promise To Nigerians Ahead Of Planned Electricity Tariff Hike

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has promised Nigerians that the power supply across the county would improve ahead of the planned electricity tariff hike on July 1.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Temitope Fashedemi, made the promise during a meeting with the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Ms. Olu Verheijen, on Thursday in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Chinwe Udouwem, Fashedemi expressed hope that some of the issues confronting the sector will be addressed by the new administration.

In her remarks, Verheijen said the power sector was critical to the growth and productivity of the nation, adding that reforms in the power sector over the years would bring about the much-desired positive impact.

She noted that the government must create an enabling environment that allows the private sector to grow and arrive at affordable electricity tariffs for consumers.

Verheijen, however, stressed the need for synergy between stakeholders in the power sector and a holistic approach to achieving a lasting solution.