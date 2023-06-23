Federation Cup: Governor Diri Hails Bayelsa Queens

The governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri has hailed the state’s women’s club, Bayelsa Queens for winning the 2023 Women’s Federation Cup.

Bayelsa Queens defeated Rivers Angels 5-4 via penalties to win the title and a cash prize worth about ten million. They were forced into penalties shootout after playing a scoreless draw in regular time.

After Bayelsa Queens won the Federation Cup, the governor through a statement released by his principal press secretary, Daniel Alabrah, applauded the team for boosting the state’s profile by winning more trophies.

Diri said, “Bayelsa Queens have made us proud again. They first won the Aiteo/FA Cup in 2021. They have just retained the trophy in Asaba. They participated in the female champions league in Africa and came out third. They also emerged winners in WAFU after coming first in Nigeria.

“We are proud of your achievements. While we celebrate you, you are also promoting yourselves. You are equally making good money for yourselves and for your state.”

Meanwhile, Naija News has reported that The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has congratulated Bendel Insurance for winning the men’s version of the 2023 Federation Cup.

Bendel Insurance had a very fantastic 2022-2023 abridged Nigeria Professional Football League season in which they didn’t record any defeat in 18 games.

They took their unbeaten run to the Super 6 play-off that determined the overall winner of the league and those that will represent Nigerian in the continent.

Unfortunately, Bendel Insurance recorded two defeats in the play-offs which did not only deny that the privilege of winning the league title, it also prevented them from qualifying for any continental spot.

Hence, Bendel Insurance were condemned to win the Federation Cup to qualify for the continent which they did with a 1-0 win over Enugu Rangers.

They ended the season as Federation Cup winners and Nigeria’s representatives in next season’s Confederation Cup.

After their triumph in the Federation Cup, Governor Obaseki said, “I heartily congratulate Bendel Insurance Football Club for an impressive season run, which culminated in the lifting of the Federation Cup trophy after defeating Rangers in Asaba.”

He added, “As the team embarks on continental action with their qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup, I charge them to continue on their impressive run to place Edo on the continental map.”