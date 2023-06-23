Dollar Video: Ex-Commissioner Reveals What Ganduje Will Do If Called For Investigation

A former Commissioner for Information in Kano State under the Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration, Muhammad Garba has revealed what his former boss will do if summoned for investigation over the dollar video that purportedly depicts him receiving bribes.

Naija News recalls that the chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magajin Rimin-Gado, had declared earlier that he would reopen the investigation against the former governor.

“Every incumbent governor, deputy governor or president has immunity. Now that limit is no more. The commission will do what is necessary,” Rimin-Gado had said.

Speaking, however, during an interview with BBC Hausa, Garuba said Ganduje is not worried by the state government’s threat to reopen the investigation on the viral dollar video.

Garba said that if Ganduje is summoned, the former governor will consult with legal experts to ascertain the appropriate course of action.

The former governor’s ally said: “The court is currently handling the matter, and being a lawyer himself, Muhuyi is well aware of the appropriate actions to take. We are closely observing the situation to see how it unfolds. As a lawyer, Muhuyi is best equipped to determine whether he has the legal authority to investigate the matter that is before the court.

“I had spoken to Governor Ganduje, he remains unconcerned by the situation. This is strictly a legal matter.”