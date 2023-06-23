Breaking: President Tinubu Meets Swiss President (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, on Friday.

Naija News understands Tinubu’s meeting with Berset is coming on the sideline of the summit on a new financing pact in Paris, France.

Tinubu in the last few days joined other world leaders in Paris, France, on the consensus for redesigning the global financial architecture.

The redesigning is expected to favour poverty reduction, debt restructuring or cancellation, and more consideration for vulnerable countries affected by climate change and Covid-19.

Tinubu, who is travelling abroad for the first time as President, arrived in Paris on Tuesday for the two-day Summit.

The summit is a two-day event taking place at Palais Brongniart in Paris.

In a related development, Tinubu was in Palais Broignart for the closing of the Global Finance Pact in Paris.

Welcoming guests to the two-day summit, French President Emmanuel Macron, said the Summit would focus on drawing up a new financial order that will scale up finances and support developing countries for energy transition, and poverty reduction while respecting the sovereignty of each nation.

