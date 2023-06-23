Atiku’s Aide Slams Asari Dokubo Over Calls For Nnamdi Kanu’s Continued Detention

Daniel Bwala, the media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has slammed former militant leader Asari Dokubo over his recent comment about the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Bwala was reacting to Dokubo’s call that President Bola Tinubu should not release Kanu, stressing that freeing the IPOB leader would be equivalent to endorsing criminal behaviour.

Speaking to State House correspondents last week Friday after meeting with the President, Dokubo asserted that Kanu should be held accountable to the law.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, Bwala wondered about the reason the former Niger Delta militant leader called for the continued detention of Kanu.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said when Dokubo was being prosecuted by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, people fought for his fundamental rights and release.

He wrote: “Why is Asari Dokubo insisting and saying Nandi Kanu should not be released when he(Asari) himself was being prosecuted by OBj, people were fighting for his fundamental rights and release.”