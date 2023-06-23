Another Veteran Nollywood Actor Jumps To Beg Public For Car

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Alapinni has appealed for a car gift from his fans.

The household name in the Yoruba industry in a video now in circulation, claimed that he had once owned a car but had to sell it to treat his 40 year old son who became bedridden due to a debilitating illness and eventually took his life.

Alapinni, who jumped severally in the video to showcase his agility pleaded with his followers to help him acquire another car.

Naija News understands that Actor Alapinni’s plea is coming weeks after a Popular Yoruba actress, Margaret Olayinka, popularly known as Iya Gbonkan, received a brand new car from her fans.

This comes after the 64-year-old thespian, who appears majorly in Yoruba movies, went viral in a video after begging for a car, saying that despite being famous and working in the industry for years, she did not have a car of her own.

Followers of the actress moved by her plea decided to celebrate her with a new car while she is still alive and not when she is dead.