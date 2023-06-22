Watch Moment Tinubu Arrives Venue Of Paris Summit (Video)

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday arrived the venue of the Summit on New Global Financing Pact, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

Naija News reports that the president left Abuja for Paris on Tuesday, embarking on his first foreign journey as President.

The two-day Paris Summit for the New Global Financial Pact, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, is slated to run from June 22-23, 2023, at the Palais Brongniart.

In Paris, President Tinubu will “participate, review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment,” said the Special Adviser for Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

This pact aims to address the harsh consequences of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftermath.

Leaders attending the summit will focus on restoring fiscal stability to countries grappling with immediate financial challenges, especially the most indebted nations.

They will also work on mobilizing innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change, fostering development in low-income nations, and encouraging investment in eco-friendly infrastructure in developing economies.

According to Dele Alake, President Tinubu, along with other global leaders and financial experts, will discuss holistic strategies for economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in poverty rates.

Watch the video below;