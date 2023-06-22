Tribunal Admits Peter Obi’s Metadata Presented By Cyber Security Expert

Metadata of results of polling units presented by a cyber security expert of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi has been admitted by Presidential Election Petitions Court.

Naija News gathered that the cyber security expert identified as Dr Chibuike Ugwuoke also presented the URI of a letter by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Commissioner, Festus Okoye titled: “Alleged Plot To Abandon The Transmission of Polling Unit Results To INEC Portal” dated November 16, 2022.

Lawyers to INEC, the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima all objected to the admissibility of the documents.

But the five-member panel of justices presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani admitted the documents as exhibits.

The Labour Party’s lawyer, Peter Afuba (SAN), following that, submitted certified reports of the total number of registered voters and PVCs collected in 32 states, certificates of compliance for Edo State, supplementary IREV reports for three local governments in Benue, 12 in Lagos and one in Gombe states.

The Labour Party as well subpoenaed witnesses, which includes an NGO observer, Onoja Oloko Sunday of the Women and Child Rescue Initiative and Kefas Iyah, an INEC ad hoc staff, who testified that while the National Assembly results were easily transmitted, the presidential results could not.

During cross-examined, the witnesses admitted that every other process in the election went on smoothly, they also admitted that they were subpoenaed in their personal capacity.