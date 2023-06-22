Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 22nd June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 22nd June 2023

Presidential media aide, Dele Alake on Wednesday revealed that no less than four foreign leaders have requested to meet with President Bola Tinubu in Paris, France.

The meeting with other world leaders is on the sidelines of the New Global Financial Pact Summit organized by President Emmanuel Macron.

The countries expressing interest to expand economic cooperation are France, the United States, and Switzerland among others, as President Tinubu works to network in a bid to attract greater foreign investment to the country.

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has denied some rending reports claiming the government has approved the increment of salaries of political office-holders, judicial and public office holders by 114 percent.

According to the RMAFC Public Relations Officer, Christian Nwachukwu, the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is yet to approve any such increase.

He added that the trending claim of a salary increase for some public office holders did not emanate from him or from the RMAFC Chairman.

Nwachukwu made the clarification in a chat with Leadership on Wednesday when he was asked about the statement credited to a Federal Commissioner in the Commission, Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba who reportedly said it while representing the commission’s chairman, Mohammad Shehu at the presentation of the reports of the reviewed remuneration package to Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, in Birnin Kebbi, on Tuesday.

Tanko-Ayuba was said to have claimed the reviewed remuneration packages were effective from January 1, 2023.

However, the RMAFC spokesperson denied the claims about the reviewed packages.

The Nigerian Navy authorities on Wednesday debunked rumours circulated in some media outlets alleging that the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, had refused to hand over his post to his successor, Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla.

They dismissed these insinuations as complete fabrications and falsehoods.

The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, issued a statement declaring that the handover had adhered to standard practices.

He explained that traditionally, the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff is required to provide a detailed briefing to the incoming Chief, as well as conduct a tour of key naval facilities and perform the ceremonial lowering of the ensign.

He said “Accordingly, the programme of events leading to the formal handing and taking over ceremony has kicked off to culminate at a public ceremony on Friday 23 June 2023 in line with age-long naval tradition.

“Instructively, it is pertinent to mention that sister Services are also due to handover as they have set aside specific dates for their handing and taking over ceremonies.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to discountenance the malicious publication and erroneous information as a figment of the reporter’s imagination.”

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima on Wednesday played host to the British High Commissioner to the country, Richard Montgomery at the State House, Abuja.

The visit is the first official meeting between the two leaders after the inauguration of the Bola Tinubu-administration on May 29, 2023.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Montgomery lauded the courage of President Bola Tinubu for removing fuel subsidy, describing the move and other economic policies of the administration as the right step forward.

The British High Commissioner added that the meeting with the vice president of Nigeria was fruitful, as it focussed on how to ramp up bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the area of boosting economic engagements.

He noted that the big economic decisions that have been taken by the current administration have not only been noticed around the world, but hold a lot of potential for foreign investments.

A Federal High Court on Wednesday restored Mahdi Gusau as the deputy governor of Zamfara following his impeachment by the state’s House of Assembly on February 23, 2022, inspite of a subsisting court order.

Naija News reports that the impeachment was set aside by Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgement.

The judge dismissed all the steps and actions taken by the House of Assembly, former Governor Bello Matawalle and the state’s chief judge in the purported impeachment of Gusau during the pendency of the suit in court.

He stated that the action of the then assembly’s speaker, ex-governor, chief judge and indeed others was an aberration and cannot be allowed to stand.

The judge stated that contrary to the argument of counsel to 5th to 38th defendants, he did not see in any of the judicial authorities cited and relied upon by the lawyer that authorises any litigant to take extra-judicial action when a case was pending in court.

The recently appointed acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has resumed officially on Wednesday at the Force headquarters in Abuja.

The former IGP, Usman Alkali Baba officially handed over to Egbetokun who resumed duties as the 22nd IGP around 12:00 pm.

It would be recalled Egbetokun was appointed IGP in an acting capacity by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

Subsequently, on Tuesday, he was decorated with his new rank by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking on Wednesday at his official resumption of duties, IGP Egbetokun asked for the cooperation of all stakeholders so that together, a police force that reflects the values and aspirations of the people being served can be sustained.

The Presidential Petition Court, sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, accepted as evidence a collection of documents detailing the total number of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) collected in 32 states before the 2023 general elections.

In addition, the court also admitted documents reflecting the total number of registered voters in those states.

These documents were presented by Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, who is alleging that the February 25 presidential election was unfairly skewed in favor of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite objections from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and President Tinubu and the APC, the court admitted these exhibits as evidence and labelled them PCN 1 to PCN 32.

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), on Wednesday, concluded the hearing on the petition by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that APM concluded its case against Tinubu, APC, Kashim Shettma, and Kabir Masari after it called one witness to testify before the tribunal.

APM is challenging President Bola Tinubu’s election on the grounds that his running mate, Kashim Shettma was not qualified to contest having allegedly engaged in double nomination.

Petitioner’s lawyer, G. O. Idiagbonya, presented his client’s case by calling a witness, Aisha Abubakar, who described herself as the APM’s Assistant Welfare Officer.

Idiagbonya made the witness adopt her five written statements on oath and tendered some documents through her, following which he announced the closure of the petitioner’s case.

She was cross-examined by lawyers to the respondents, during which the May 26 judgment of the Supreme Court in the case by the PDP, where the apex court held that Shettima never had the double nomination, was tendered.

The respondents elected not to call evidence, but to rely on the May 26 Supreme Court judgment and a letter dated June 12, 2022, notifying INEC of the withdrawal of Shettma as a senatorial candidate of the APC for Borno Central Senatorial district.

On Wednesday, June 21, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, gave positive remarks about the policies introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s government a few weeks after its inauguration.

Naija News reports that the United Kingdom (UK) envoy was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, today to meet with Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Briefing State House correspondents shortly after the meeting with Shettima and other government officials, Montgomery said some big and important economic decisions taken by the incumbent leader are already being noticed worldwide.The British Commissioner to Nigeria said fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate reform would improve the business environment.

According to him, the meeting with the Nigerian vice president focused on issues ranging from trade, security, and defence to economic relations.

The immediate past Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has said that he is leaving the Nigeria Police Force better than he met it two years.

Baba expressed the belief that he added value to policing in Nigeria, adding that he has created pathways and made giant strides for the new Force leadership to leverage in his quest for a better Police Force.

He said this on Wednesday when he officially handed to the acting Inspector General, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The former police boss stated that steady progress has been made in all the components of his promise to change policing narratives and restore the dwindling police image.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.