Tinubu’s Ally Opens Up On Reports Of 114% Salary Increment

A digital media enthusiast and ally of President Bola Tinubu, Dada Olusegun has debunked trending reports that the government has approved a 114 percent increase in the salary of public office holders.

Olusegun, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) urged members of the public to disregard the purported salary increase for the President, Vice President, Governors, Judges, and political office holders.

It would be recalled that some earlier reports claimed the federal government has approved the increment of salaries of political office-holders, judicial and public office holders by 114 percent.

A Federal Commissioner in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba reportedly made a claim about the increase while representing the commission’s chairman, Mohammad Shehu at the presentation of the reports of the reviewed remuneration package to Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, in Birnin Kebbi, on Tuesday.

However, Olusegun in a post on Twitter, described it as fake news.

“Ignore the lies from certain media outlets claiming the FG approved a 114 per cent salary increase for political aides. Fake news cannot and will never win”, he wrote.

Tinubu Has Not Approved It

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has denied some rending reports claiming the government has approved the increment of salaries of political office-holders, judicial and public office holders by 114 percent.

According to the RMAFC Public Relations Officer, Christian Nwachukwu, the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is yet to approve any such increase.

He added that the trending claim of a salary increase for some public office holders did not emanate from him or from the RMAFC Chairman.

According to him, the plans are still in progress.