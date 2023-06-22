Tinubu Meets AFREXIM Bank President [Photos]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday received in audience, Prof. Benedict Oramah, the President of AFREXIM Bank.

Naija News reports that the meeting with Oramah and his team happened on the sidelines of the High Level Summit for New Global Financing Pact.

Recall that Tinubu joined other world leaders in Paris, France, on the consensus for redesigning the global financial architecture, which will favour poverty reduction, debt restructuring or cancellation, and more consideration for vulnerable countries affected by climate change and Covid-19.

Welcoming guest to the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron, said the Summit would focus on drawing up a new financial order that will scale up finances and support developing countries for energy transition, poverty reduction, while respecting the sovereignty of each nation.

The French President noted that African countries had been at the receiving end of the major global challenges, with debt hangovers that hamper growth and development.