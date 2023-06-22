Tinubu: Ex-Service Chiefs Fix Date To Hand Over To Successors

The outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, outgoing Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, and his counterpart in the Nigerian Navy, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, are set to hand over to their successors on Friday.

Naija News understands that the outgoing Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oludayo Amao, will hand over to his successor today.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Monday announced the immediate retirement of the service chiefs.

The President also announced their replacement as Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja as the Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as the new Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff.

However, the new service chiefs are yet to assume their positions as their predecessors have not formally handed over to them.

Speaking to The PUNCH on Wednesday, the Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau stated that, “The handing and taking over is on Friday. You are invited.”

Also, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said that the handover process was on course.

He said, “The process for the handover has started already. The outgoing COAS met virtually with commanders in the morning, and in the evening, he met with heads of the service’s establishments. At the meetings, he appreciated them for their support. He urged them to extend similar support to his successor. There are a lot of things like the handover note that must be put in place before the taking-over ceremony, but tentatively, the handover should hold on Friday.”

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, said the new CNS had resumed, adding that the handover would hold on Thursday.

He said, “The new CNS has resumed. Until his appointment, he has been at headquarters. He was the Chief of Standard and Evaluation. The handing and taking over is tomorrow (Thursday).“