Shettima’s ‘Brother’ Dances, Jumps Happily After Entering Aso Villa For The First Time

A video has captured the moment a man from the hometown of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima was dancing and jumping happily during his visit to Aso Villa.

In the trending video, the man could not contain his joy after visiting for the first time to see his kinsman in the presidential villa.

Shettima stunned by the excitement of his kinsman during the state house meeting, stood in awe, watching with his mouth agape as the kinsman showed off unique dance moves and excitement.

Moment Tinubu Arrives Venue Of Paris Summit

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu on Thursday arrived the venue of the Summit on New Global Financing Pact, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

Naija News reports that the president left Abuja for Paris on Tuesday, embarking on his first foreign journey as President.

The two-day Paris Summit for the New Global Financial Pact, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, is slated to run from June 22-23, 2023, at the Palais Brongniart.

In Paris, President Tinubu will “participate, review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment,” said the Special Adviser for Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

This pact aims to address the harsh consequences of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftermath.