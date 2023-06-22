Scores Killed As Gunmen Invade Kogi Community

Scores of people were reportedly killed when gunmen stormed a community in Kogi State on Thursday morning.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the incident happened in Ejule town in the Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the attack started around 3:00 am in the morning. While the number of casualties recorded could not be ascertained yet, it was revealed that a commercial motorcyclist (Okada rider) and the wife of a youth leader in the community were killed in the attack.

The okada rider was said to have been hit by a stray bullet while the woman was said to be looking for her husband when she was hit and died on the spot.

According to Daily Trust, a family house in the town was also set ablaze by the hoodlums.

“I cannot tell you the number of the dead now. Two have been identified, an okada rider and a wife of a known youth in the town have been confirmed dead as a result of the early morning attack.

“The situation is still tense, but more dead bodies are sighted on the streets. No one can go out now,” the news platform quoted the resident saying.

The Security Adviser to the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Commander Jerry Omadara (retd), also confirmed the incident to journalists, saying he had yet to get the details.

“Someone just drew my attention to the incident. I am yet to get the details. I will get back to you shortly,” he said.

Naija News learnt, however, that as of 9.30 am, some people were indoors while others had fled the town.