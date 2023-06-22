Rivers State: Fubara Appoints More Of Wike’s Men As He Makes Fresh Appointments Into His Government

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has announced the appointment of his Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Fubara appointed Dr. Tammy Danagogo as the Secretary to the State Government and Hon. Chidi Amadi, as the Chief of Staff.

Danagogo served in the same capacity under the immediate past administration of Governor Nyesom Wike, meaning Fubara is still working with some of those who served with the previous administration.

It would be recalled that Fubara himself was the accountant general of Rivers State during the Wike administration until he emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate.

He enjoyed the full backing of Wike to succeed him in office.

In some earlier appointments made by Fubara since coming into office on May 29, the Governor has sworn in the state’s new Head of Service, Dr George Nwaeke, alongside four former commissioners from the past administration of Nyesom Wike.

The four commissioners inaugurated were Professor Zaccheaus Adangor (SAN), George-Kelly Alabo, Isaac Kamalu, and Professor Chinedum Mmom.

The four commissioners were equally reassigned to their previous offices in the ministries of Justice, Works, Finance, and Education.

Fubara in his remark during the occasion said the task before his administration is enormous, therefore the new cabinet members should discharge their duties effectively.

He noted that his government would be undertaking an unscheduled inspection of projects, so the new commissioners, especially those whose ministries are undertaking projects should be warned and always be acquainted with the details of the jobs.

He stated that Nwaeke’s appointment as the new Head of Service was on merit as he was the most senior civil servant.