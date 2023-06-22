Popular Nollywood Actress Gets Robbed At Home

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Bidemi Kosoko, has cried out over a robbery incident at her home.

Naija News reports that the movie star in a post via her Instagram page revealed she was robbed by a newly employed maid.

The actress who seemed emotional by her outburst said the maid had spent just five days in her house before stealing her belongings and that of her sisters.

According to Bidemi, the maid ran away from the house at 5 am, stressing she spent a huge sum of money on conducting a medical test for the girl before her employment.

The daughter of veteran actor, Jide Kosoko was also very displeased at her security who let the maid leave by that time by opening the gate for her.

Bidemi warned her fans and followers to be careful of the domestic staff they employ in their homes.

She wrote: “Olorun ma je Kan she house help gab ooo This girl na bastard share, she spent just 5 days ooo wasted my money to do plenty medical test for.

“She stole my things, my sister’s things then ran away by 5 am and the stupid security opened the gate for her.

“Pls lets be careful out there ooo all this help ehn ummm.”