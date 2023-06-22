Lionel Messi Grabs Three Nominations In ESPY 2023

Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi stands a chance of winning three awards in the ESPY 2023 as he has been nominated in three categories of the award.

In the 2022-2023 season, Lionel Messi had a wonderful run in terms of scoring goals, providing assists, and winning major titles.

The former FC Barcelona footballer who recently announced his departure from Paris Saint Germain to Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami, won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for Argentina after scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored twice in the World Cup final against France at Lusail Iconic Stadium to win the prestigious trophy for the first time in his illustrious football career.

Also, in the season under review, Lionel Messi scored double-digits of goals (16) and double-digits of assists (16) as he helped PSG win the 2022-2023 French Ligue 1 title.

Due to his iconic display throughout the 2022-2023 season, Messi has been nominated in the ESPY Best Championship Performance category alongside superstars like Nikola Jokic (NBA), Rose Zhang (LPGA), and Leon Edwards (UFC).

He is also nominated in the best athlete category in which he will contend with Aaron Judge (Baseball), Patrick Mahomes (NFL), and Nikola Jokic (NBA).

Messi’s third nomination is in the Best Soccer Player category in which he would contend with Aitana Bonmati (FC Barcelona female player), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), and Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns females FC).

The last time the 35-year-old Argentine footballer won the award was in 2015. He was named the best international athlete in the said year.

The ESPY is organized and presented by a renowned American broadcast television network, ABC. This year’s edition of the award is expected to take place on July 12.