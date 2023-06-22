Kano Assembly Confirms 17 Out Of 19 Commissioner Nominees For Gov Yusuf

The Kano State House of Assembly on Thursday approved 17 out of the 19 nominations sent to it for screening and approval as commissioners by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The development was made known during plenary by the speaker, Ismail Falgore.

It would be recalled the Hose Speaker had confirmed the receipt of the letter from the Governor asking the lawmakers to approve his nominations.

Those confirmed include the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam, Umar Haruna Doguwa, Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, Ladidi Garko, Yusuf Kofar Mata, Nasiru Sule Garo, and Halilu Dantiye.

Others were Ali Haruna Makoda, Abbas Sani Abbas, Danjuma Mahmud, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, Safiyanu Hamza, Haruna Isa Dederi, Bashir Ahmed, Musa Shanono, Taju Usman and Muhammad Digwal.

However, Naija News learnt Sheikh Tijjani Auwal and Hajiya Aisha Soji, were not confirmed by the lawmakers because both nominees did not appear for screening as they are in Saudi Arabia for a holy pilgrimage.

Following the confirmation, the state Governor is expected to go ahead with assigning portfolios to them and swear them in as members of the state executive council.

Meanwhile, following a motion moved by the majority leader, Alhaji Lawan Hussaini, the House adjourned its sitting to Monday, 17th July 2023.