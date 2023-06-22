I Am Sorry – Deji Tenders Apology To Chichi Over ‘Poverty Statement’

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven housemate, Deji has tendered an apology to Chichi following a derogatory statement he made on day 3 of the reunion show held on Wednesday night.

Recall, Deji, who joined the housemates via video call, taunted Chichi after she alleged he persuaded her into spending nights with him after the show.

Chichi said: “In SA (South Africa), most of you would notice that I wasn’t really giving him (Deji) my time until he was complaining. I have screenshots, I have evidence. I have receipts. If you want hard copy, I will give you, if you want soft copy, it’s available. He came to my room that night. He knows how to poke me.”

Deji tried to interrupt, but Chichi exclaimed: “Shut up I’m not done. Don’t interrupt me, please. I’m trying to keep my cool because if I start to expose you; you did so many nasty things that I don’t care about anymore.”

Deji then said: “Try to do that, you will be the one that will be embarrassed. This platform is a poverty alleviation scheme for you.”

“At least I’m not having s3x with different old women to sustain my lifestyle,” Chichi fired back.

Following the exchange on Wednesday night, Deji via his social media handle on Thursday apologized to Chi Chi saying that he acknowledge that he failed to clearly express his lack of interest in pursuing a serious relationship with her during the show.

See the statement below;

Chichi and Deji appeared to be into each other for some time during the show but they soon fell out.

Chichi said she was hurt and embarrassed to have allowed someone like Deji to manipulate her mental state.

Doyin eased the tension by revealing how she was attracted to Deji through his looks.