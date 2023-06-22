Ganduje To Be Investigated By Kano Anti-Corruption Commission – Gado

The newly reinstated chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magajin Rimin Gado has pledged to reopen the investigation case on former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over alleged corrupt activities.

The state anti-graft agency boss who was recently reinstated by the new Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf stated this during an interview published by Daily Trust.

It would be recalled that Gado was suspended from his position under the Ganduje administration under unclear circumstances.

However, in a statement on Wednesday through his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf approved the immediate reinstatement of Barr. Gado as the Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

The statement added that the reinstatement follows a court order and is effective immediately.

Speaking in an interview shortly after the reinstatement, Gado vowed to go after Ganduje and investigate the former Governor.

The state anti-graft commission boss submitted that if he took a decision to investigate Ganduje while he was still in office and he was serving under his administration, how much more now that he is no longer in power.

Gado added that previous attempts to investigate Ganduje met with certain resistance because of the immunity he enjoyed as a sitting Governor, however, now that he has handed over, the commisison would do the needful in ensuring justice is done.

See the video of the interview.