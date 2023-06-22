Ejiofor Reacts To Alleged Comments Against Peter Obi

A former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has denied the comments attributed to him regarding the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Ejiofor was reacting to a report titled “Obi is Going Nowhere As Far As God Lives; If Igbos Want A Representative, It’s Not Peter Obi – Mike Ejiofor,” published on Opera News.

In the report, Ejiofor was said to have appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his role in making appointments and addressing the grievances of the South Easterners, despite receiving fewer votes from the region in the previous election.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Ejiofor stated that the report was completely false, misleading, baseless, and a fabrication of the writer’s imagination.

The former DSS Director clarified that his area of expertise lies in discussing security issues and suggesting ways to address the security challenges facing the country.

Ejiofor emphasized that he is not a politician and does not engage in political discussions, reaffirming that he has never made any statements against Peter Obi or any other political figure.

He further stated that he has been inundated with calls and criticisms regarding a comment he never made, and expressed his intention to take legal action against the online publishing company for disseminating false information.

Ejiofor called on Opera News to retract the story immediately and issue an unreserved apology for attempting to tarnish his name with false political statements.

He also revealed that he has already consulted his lawyer and will pursue legal action against the publisher of Opera News for their failure to promptly retract the reckless and baseless report.

Ejiofor also cautioned publishers against spreading fake news, saying such irresponsible statements could incite violence and create unnecessary animosity among different groups and individuals.