Crisis Brews In APC As Tinubu Shuns All Former Governors Begging For Ministerial Position, Set To Appoint Technocrats

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is reportedly in a state of turbulence as there are indications that President Bola Tinubu has decided to dump the idea of populating his cabinet with former governors and has chosen to go for technocrats and professionals.

A source familiar with the development told Vanguard, yesterday, that the fate of former governors, in the formation of the cabinet remains doubtful as the President is said not to be looking in their direction.

Naija News recalls that on Monday, Tinubu had dissolved the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies, except the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

It, however, seems that the President is being quite selective about their replacements.

With the dissolution of the MDAs and parastatals, Vanguard was informed that former governors are pushing to have their protégés appointed.

A former governor told the aforementioned publication that aside from getting their nominees appointed as board chairmen, the former governors, especially those of northern extraction, are pushing to be ministers.

He said: “There is a little crisis in the northern APC; they are becoming a liability to Tinubu. Most of the former governors want to be ministers because they feel they contributed to Tinubu’s electoral victory.

“Some of these leaders collected mobilization from Asiwaju but they now want to become ministers. As a result of that, they now want to become a distraction to the president by insisting that they should be appointed as ministers and also appointing people to the boards of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.”