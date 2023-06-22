Dele Alake Speaks On Tinubu Approving Salary Increment For Politicians, Judges

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake on Thursday declared that reports of a salary increase for political office holders and judicial officers were not true.

He made this clarification in a statement issued on Thursday.

While it is the constitutional duty of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to review and adjust salaries, Alake clarified that such changes have not been approved at this time.

He stated, “We state without any equivocation that President Bola Tinubu has not approved any salary increase, and no such proposal has been brought before him for consideration.

“the misinformation was, obviously, contrived to create ill-will for the new administration, slow down the upward momentum and massive goodwill the Tinubu-led administration is currently enjoying among Nigerians as a result of its fast paced, dynamic and progressive policies.

“It is important to reiterate to journalists, media managers, and members of the public that stories on government activities and policy issues that do not emanate from approved official communication channels should be ignored.

“Media practitioners are enjoined to, at all times, cross-check their stories to ensure accurate reportage, which is the hallmark of responsible journalism.”

In a related development, RMAFC has explained why it recommended an upward increase of the basic salary for public office holders by 114 per cent.

The Federal Commissioner, RMAFC, Hassan Mohammed Usman, while speaking on Arise TV noted that the remuneration review had been due since 2007 but has not been done for specific reasons.

According to him, for 15 years, the salaries for the political, judicial and public office holders have not been reviewed by the government.

Usman added that the review premised on the fact that the consumer price index, from the year 2008 to 2022, has increased scientifically by 371 per cent.