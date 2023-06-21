Tinubu To Be Sued Over Alleged 114 Percent Salary Increment

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has on Wednesday threatened to take legal actions in court against President Bola Tinubu.

The organization vowed to drag Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to court over the 114 percent increment in their salary.

Naija News reports that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) had allegedly approved a 114 percent increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the President, vice president, governors, lawmakers, and judicial and public office holders.

RMAFC is saddled with the responsibility of determining the remuneration appropriate for political officeholders, including the president, vice president, governors, deputy governors, ministers, commissioners, special advisers, legislators and the holders of the offices mentioned in sections 84 and 124 of this constitution.

Reacting to the development, SERAP, described the salary increments of the state governors and lawmakers as outrageous.

The group lamented that it was unrealistic to increase the politician’s salaries with such a great margin while over 133 million Nigerians live in extreme poverty.

Tweeting, SERAP wrote: “BREAKING: We’re suing the Tinubu administration over its outrageous and illegal 114 per cent increase in the salaries of the President, vice president, state governors and lawmakers, while over 133 million Nigerians live in extreme poverty.”