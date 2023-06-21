Super Eagles Market Value Increases To N261 Billion Thanks To Osimhen

The Super Eagles team’s market value has increased by €9 million thanks to an increase in the market value of Victor Osimhen.

According to the most recent financial rankings released by Transfermarkt during the FIFA international break in June, the Super Eagles, who remain the most valuable team in Africa, moved up two spots in the international team rankings and are now ranked as the 13th most valuable team in the world.

The Super Eagles now have a combined market value of €347.40 million (N261 billion). In March, they ranked 15th with a market worth of €338 million, but just three months later, it rose by €9 million.

The squad’s worth would have been higher if four home-based players invited to the Africa Cup of Nations qualification game against Sierra Leone were taking note of.

The football statistics website gave Victor Sochima of Rivers United and Olorunleke Ojo of Enyimba no value.

Ebube Duru of Rivers and Divine Nwachukwu of Bendel Insurance, both of whom competed against the Leone Stars, were omitted from the most recent update.

But a few standout performances by Super Eagles players which in turn increased their market prices, boosted the team’s worth.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is the most valuable player in the Super Eagles and indeed the whole of Africa. Transfermarkt claimed that his value increased the most between January and May.

He became the most valuable player in Nigerian history as a result of his spectacular performance, which saw his market value soar by an amazing €50 million. Osimhen’s market value is now €120 million.

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta, who is presently ranked second with a market value of €30 million following an incredible debut season with the Italian club, is another player who helped the Super Eagles’ market value to rise.

The third most expensive player for the Eagles, Alex Iwobi of Everton, now has a market price of €28 million, up €3 million from his previous €25 million assessment.

Wilfred Ndidi, a midfielder for Leicester City, saw yet another decline in value as a result of recent injury problems.

Since January, the 26-year-old’s former market value of €60 million has decreased to €25 million, placing him on par with Nottingham Forest center-forward Taiwo Awoniyi and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze in terms of valuation.

Additional players whose market values have decreased include Kelechi Iheancho and Calvin Bassey, who are now both estimated to be worth €18 million.

Moses Simon’s market value is still only €9 million, while Frank Onyeka, Joe Aribo, and Sanusi Zaidu, have a market value of €27 million each.