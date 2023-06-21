Rivers State Government Drops Charges Against Ex-Lawmaker, Igwe arrested With $499m On Election Eve

The Rivers State Government has decided to drop money laundering and criminal charges against Chinyere Igwe, a former lawmaker.

Igwe had been arrested and arraigned in court on February 24, the day before the 2023 presidential election, for possessing $499,000,000 in cash.

After several weeks in custody, he was granted bail.

When the trial resumed on Wednesday, Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, announced the government’s decision to withdraw the lawsuit against Igwe.

Adangor did not provide any explanation for the withdrawal.

Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam, the presiding judge, discharged the defendant after hearing the state’s position.

The judge also ordered the police to return Igwe’s international passport and other seized exhibits, given that the defense counsel did not contest the state government’s stance.

Arrest Warrant For Rotimi Amaechi, Two Others Revoked By Appeal Court

In other news, an Appeal Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, has overturned a previous bench warrant of arrest issued against former state Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, along with two others.

Tonye Cole, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2023 elections, and Austine Wokocha, Commissioner for Power under Amaechi, were also named in the original warrant.

The recent court decision comes in response to an appeal filed by Amaechi and his co-defendants, seeking to invalidate the lower court’s order.

The appeal was assessed by a panel of three judges, with a majority of two deciding to set aside the order. The remaining judge disagreed with this outcome.