Nnamdi Kanu Has No Brothers Or Sisters In This Struggle – IPOB Sends Stern Warning To Agitator’s Family Members

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has on Wednesday, stated that the lead counsels of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Mike Ozekhome, and Ifeanyi Ejiofor, have not been sacked.

The spokesman of the Pro-Biafra group, Emma Powerful informed the public that the statement credited to Kanu’s family members that Ozekhome and Ejiofor have been sacked should be disregarded.

Powerful argued that Ozekhome and Ejiofor are IPOB lawyers, hence they cannot be sacked.

Speaking via a statement, the IPOB spokesman warned those spreading the rumor to desist from the act.

He warned the agitator’s family members against trying to sabotage Kanu’s release under the pretext of being his brother and sister.

A statement by Powerful reads: “IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who engaged these dependable legal luminaries, are very confident in their legal prowess.

“Biafrans and lovers of Biafra freedom across the world should ignore the purported statement from the so-called brothers of our leader because Mazi Nnamdi Kanu regards IPOB members as his brothers and sisters.

“The legal representation contract between IPOB/Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Sir Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor is still intact. They are not Kanu’s family lawyers but IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers.

“We encourage our lead counsels and other members of the legal team not to be distracted or discouraged in their fight for the unconditional release of Kanu from the DSS dungeon as the Courts have ordered. The agenda of IPOB and MNK’s enemies is to get the lead counsels angry and abandon Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Their agenda is dead on arrival as the lead counsels are not amateur to intimidation and blackmail.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu once said publicly, ‘In this Biafra struggle, I have no brothers and no sisters except IPOB members Therefore, any so-called brother claiming of speaking for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS dungeon is making a jest of himself. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not in detention because of his family but because of Biafran’s freedom.

“Everybody must be careful because Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has gone beyond Kanu’s family. He is a leader and the face of Biafra. He is a national asset for Biafrans and must be protected from wolverines and jackals.”