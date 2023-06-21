‘I Am A Virgin’ – Nigerian Singer Opens Up About S3x Life

Nigerian singer, Magixx has revealed that he is still a virgin.

Magixx in an interview with Hip TV spoke about his love life and latest songs — ‘Colors’ and ‘Loyal’

The singer said ‘Colors’ depicts his feelings for a girl and how he is ready to do anything for her, while ‘Loyal’ talks about trust-related issues in relationships.

When asked about his relationship status, the musician simply replied “I am a virgin”.

He said: “Me personally I am a virgin, for real.

“You can write stuff off your personal experiences and off other people’s experiences, so I’d like to see myself as a social scientist, a social observer.”

In March, the singer dropped ‘Colors’ and ‘Loyal’, his first release of the year.

Magixx, born Alexander Adelabu, was unveiled by Mavin Records alongside an eponymous five-track EP in 2021.

He has continued to pull the weight of fame in the music industry since then. He had earlier released ‘Shaye’, the lead single off his forthcoming second EP ‘Atom.’

He also collaborated with Ayra Starr for ‘Love Don’t Cost a Dime’ which became an anthem during last year’s Valentine’s Day.