How Can You Not Give Us Appointments After We ‘Stole’, Borrowed To Make You President – Support Group Cries Out To Tinubu

An amalgamation of support groups across Nigeria’s 36 states under the aegis of G36 Renewed Hope Support Group has urged President Bola Tinubu to compensate them for the sacrifices its members made on his behalf during the campaign period.

The support group claimed that their members borrowed, stole, begged to ensure that Tinubu wins the election.

The group stated this during a press conference on Wednesday.

According to them, “Your Excellency, you are a grassroots politician, so you are aware of all we must have passed through during the election. Many of our support groups borrowed, begged, indirectly stole and sold our properties to ensure victory for you at the poll.

“On this note, we are speaking in one voice, appealing to you that we deserve to be compensated.”

The group’s leader, Samson Bilesanmi, noted that “we know we cannot all be your ministers, special assistants, or chief of staff, but you can appoint us into federal boards and agencies which are over 200 in number.”

Speaking further, Bilesanmi called the President’s attention to how earlier amalgamated support groups disappointed them and pleaded with Tinubu to disband them.

“Your Excellency should dissolve the amalgamated and replace it with another name,” stated Mr Bilesanmi.

“This is because anything given under that umbrella would be cornered by few individuals who could not account for millions given to us during the campaign,” he added.