Hilda Baci Releases Official Portrait With World Record Plague

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, has released an official portrait with her Guinness World Record (GWR) plaque for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Naija News reported that GWR, on Tuesday last week, announced Hilda as the latest record holder with a cooking time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

The chef via her Instagram page on Monday, June 19, 2023, shared a video of the moment she took delivery of her GWR plaque.

The 27-year-old who was ecstatic screamed with joy, but refused to open it while hinting at an official unboxing.

The new photos released by the chef on Wednesday captured her striking an elegant pose with her award.

Chef Dammy Moves To Displace Hilda Baci

Meanwhile, Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed plans to displace celebrity chef, Hilda Baci as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Speaking during an interview with Vanguard in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, Chef Dammy reiterated that the just concluded 120-hour cook was not registered with the Guinness World Records.

According to Dammy, following the support she received from well-wishers and notable Nigerians in the society during the last cook-A-Thon, she has officially decided to cook for 150 hours and ensure it is duly registered with GWR.

The Ekiti-based chef said the new challenge will take place next month, adding she is open to new opportunities and experiences in life.