Guinness World Records Gives New Title To Hilda Baci

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has bestowed a new title on Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, naming her ‘protector of the cookathon’.

Baci who was recently officially confirmed as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual took to her social media account to show off her official plaque.

Recall GWR on the 13th of June, wrote via its official Twitter account: “After reviewing all the footage, we’re delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual).”

Baci now holds the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

On Monday, the 26-year-old Akwa-Ibom-born chef received her Guinness World Record plaque for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Subsequently, she released an official portrait on Tuesday in which she posed with her Guinness World Record (GWR) plaque and shared the pictures on her Twitter handle.

Sharing the portrait, the Nigerian chef wrote: “Hilda Effiong Bassey, First Of Her Name, Breaker of Records.”

Reacting to her post, GWR proudly retweeted it and added their own title, tagging her as the protector of the cookathon.

The organization wrote: “Protector of the cookathon.”

