British High Commissioner Visits Vice President Kashim Shettima

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima on Wednesday played host to the British High Commissioner to the country, Richard Montgomery at the State House, Abuja.

The visit is the first official meeting between the two leaders after the inauguration of the Bola Tinubu-administration on May 29, 2023.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Montgomery lauded the courage of President Bola Tinubu for removing fuel subsidy, describing the move and other economic policies of the administration as the right step forward.

The British High Commissioner added that the meeting with the vice president of Nigeria was fruitful, as it focussed on how to ramp up bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the area of boosting economic engagements.

He noted that the big economic decisions that have been taken by the current administration have not only been noticed around the world, but hold a lot of potential for foreign investments.

Shettima Decorates New Acting IGP

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday decorated Kayode Egbetokun as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on Monday approved the appointment of a new IGP and other security chiefs.

It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.