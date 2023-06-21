Acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun Officially Takes Over At Force Headquarters (Photos)

The recently appointed acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has resumed officially on Wednesday at the Force headquarters in Abuja.

The former IGP, Usman Alkali Baba officially handed over to Egbetokun who resumed duties as the 22nd IGP around 12:00 pm.

It would be recalled Egbetokun was appointed IGP in an acting capacity by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

Subsequently, on Tuesday, he was decorated with his new rank by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking on Wednesday at his official resumption of duties, IGP Egbetokun asked for the cooperation of all stakeholders so that together, a police force that reflects the values and aspirations of the people being served can be sustained.

Egbetokun is a former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State. In 1999, he served as the Chief Security Officer to President Tinubu when he was the Lagos State governor.

Kayode Egbetokun joined The Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, course 16.

The vibrant Acting IGP studied Bsc (ed) Mathematics at the University of Lagos and holds the masters of science degree in Engineering Analysis, Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University and MBA degree of Lagos State University.

Acting IG Egbetokun has served in several commands and held several sensitive positions within the Force including postings as Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos, 2005 to 2007, Squadron Commander 5 PMF Benin, Benin City, OC Anti Fraud FCT Command, CSP “A” Lagos State Command, Area Commander Oshogbo, Osun State, Area Commander Gusau Zamfara State, Commandant Police Traning School, Ikeja, Lagos, Deputy Commandant, Police College, Ikeja, CP Servicom, FHQ Abuja, CP Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), CP Kwara State Command. He was CP (Admin) Medical, Falomo Lagos. He has also attended several courses locally and internationally.