Atiku’s Aide Reveals Likely Candidate For NIA DG

The spokesman of the dissolved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has revealed the likely candidate for the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Naija News reports President Bola Tinubu, in the last three weeks, has sacked all the Service Chiefs, the Inspector of General of the Nigeria Police Force, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

However, the President has retained Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the Director General of NIA, and Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

However, in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Bwala said Real Admiral Elkanah Oyeleye Jaiyeola (rtd) is the likely candidate for the NIA boss.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) added that the senior military officer has rich knowledge and vast experience in the related field.

He wrote: “REAR ADMIRAL ELKANAH OYELEYE JAIYEOLA (rtd) is the likely candidate for DG, NIA. He has rich knowledge and vast experience in the related field.”