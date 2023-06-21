Adamawa Man Allegedly Kills, Beheads Younger Brother

Police in Adamawa State have detained a man, Amos Christopher, for reportedly beating his younger brother to death and then decapitating him.

The 24-year-old Amos is accused of brutally attacking his four-year-old sibling, Thyson, in their Dobi village home in Ga’anda District, Gombi LGA.

Amos, known to have epilepsy, is said to have committed the horrifying act as his health condition allegedly worsened.

However, it remains unclear how this illness might have influenced his behaviour.

Eyewitnesses stated on Tuesday that the incident occurred on June 19 when Amos’s health reportedly deteriorated.

One source that spoke with Daily Post recounted, “Amos had a seizure outside and slumped on the 18th June 2023, and was brought back home by neighbours.”

The next morning, his behaviour reportedly changed drastically.

He violently attacked his mother and other younger brothers before focusing his rage on four-year-old Thyson.

“He grabbed the 4-year-old boy and dragged him into a room where he locked up the door from inside and beat him up to death. All effort to rescue the small boy by his mother was fruitless,” the source added.

He then allegedly beheaded the young boy with a hoe.

The Adamawa Police Command Spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, mentioned that Amos insists he did nothing and claims his younger brother is alive and at home.

The father of the accused, Christopher Haruna, confirmed his son’s epilepsy diagnosis and revealed that the family had been struggling to manage the condition.

The gruesome incident occurred while he was away at his farm.