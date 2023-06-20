Wike Absent As Saraki, Dino Melaye, Others Attend PDP Interactive Meeting (Photos)

Some stalwarts and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday converged at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja for an interactive meeting.

Naija News reports that prominent persons and party chieftains including former Senate President Bukola Saraki, the PDP Guber Candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, former National Publicity Secretary, Hon Emma Ibeshi, former National Vice Chairman, South West, Chief Eddy Olafeso, and his counterpart in the South South, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi were present at the meeting.

The former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike was however not in attendance at the ongoing interactive meeting of the select PDP National Working Committee (NWC) interaction in Abuja.

See some photos from the event.

Naija News earlier reported that there were speculations that former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, may reunite with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, today as the crucial stakeholders meeting.

Recall Wike was an antagonist to Atiku, the flag bearer of the PDP during the last presidential election. The former Governor of Rivers State led a group of five PDP governors (G5) to campaign against Atiku during the 2023 presidential election.

Months after the fiercely contested general elections, the national leadership of the PDP summoned a crucial meeting of over 180 of its key members, including former national chairmen, former governors and former Senate Presidents. The meeting excludes incumbent governors.

The meeting, described as a select committee of the National Working Committee (NWC), which is scheduled to hold at the party’s national secretary in Abuja “will deliberate on crucial issues of our Party,” the national organizing secretary of PDP, Hon. Umar M. Bature said in a statement obtained by the media.